Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Robert Vadra Summoned Again By ED In 2018 Land Deal Case

2025-04-15 01:15:56
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said.

Vadra, 56, was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose.

This is a developing story, more details are being added

