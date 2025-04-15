403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Robert Vadra Summoned Again By ED In 2018 Land Deal Case
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, for questioning on Tuesday in a land deal-linked money laundering case, official sources said.
Vadra, 56, was first summoned in this case on April 8 but he did not depose.
This is a developing story, more details are being added
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment