Sommers Schwartz Welcomes Alana A. Karbal As New Shareholder

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz, P.C., a leading law firm practicing employment law and personal injury, is pleased to announce attorney Alana A. Karbal as a new shareholder. Karbal, who previously served as an associate at the firm, has established herself as a formidable advocate for workers' rights, particularly in the realm of unpaid wages and overtime disputes .

As a member of the firm's Unpaid Wages and Overtime Group, Karbal has dedicated her practice to fighting for individuals who have been wrongfully denied compensation by their employers. Her unwavering commitment has resulted in securing millions of dollars in back pay and damages for clients across the United States, earning her respect and recognition from peers in the legal community.

Since 2024, Karbal has been honored with placements on the Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Stars list and recognized among the Best Lawyers Ones to Watch, accolades that underscore her growing influence in the legal field. Her legal acumen and passion for justice have not only advanced her career but also significantly benefitted the clients she serves.

Beyond her legal practice, she is known for her leadership within Sommers Schwartz. She co-chairs the Sommers Schwartz Serves committee, overseeing the firm's philanthropic initiatives. In this role, she has successfully mobilized attorneys and professional staff to engage with various community organizations in Metro Detroit, reinforcing the firm's commitment to social responsibility and community involvement.

Karbal earned her Bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctor from Wayne State University, equipping her with a solid educational foundation to navigate the complexities of employment law. Her journey from associate to shareholder reflects not only her personal achievements but also the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering talent and leadership within its ranks.

Sommers Schwartz, P.C. continues to uphold its reputation as a leading advocate for employee rights and remains committed to providing exceptional legal representation to those in need. Alana A. Karbal's promotion as shareholder marks another step forward in the firm's mission to champion justice for all.



Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

Sommers Schwartz, P.C.

3011 W. Grand Blvd. Suite 460D Detroit, MI 48202

(248) 355-0300



Press Contact : Media Contact

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.