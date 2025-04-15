IDA And AUDC Partner On HK-AU Stablecoin-Based Cross-Border Trade Initiative
About IDA Finance Hong Kong Limited (IDA)
IDA is the premier digital asset technology company to spearhead the widespread adoption of blockchain finance and to empower businesses to seamlessly integrate between Web2 and Web3.
IDA will launch a stablecoin product which is designed to drive enhanced connectivity of digital currency for seamless commerce and payments between Hong Kong and global markets, 24/7/365. To maintain the highest level of security and stability, all circulating stablecoins will always be fully backed by at least 100% reserve assets in regulated Hong Kong based authorized institutions.
To maximize the network effect of the stablecoin project for domestic and cross-border usage, IDA is partnering with key industry players to facilitate the minting, redemption, and widespread acceptance of stablecoins as a payment and settlement digital currency.
More information can be found at idafi / LinkedIn / X
About AUDC Pty Ltd
AUDC Pty Ltd is a pioneering fintech company dedicated to transforming the future of money through blockchain technology. The company powers the Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD), a stablecoin backed 1:1 by the Australian Dollar, designed to provide businesses and consumers with a stable, reliable, and globally accessible digital asset. With a strong focus on innovation and digital finance solutions, AUDC is committed to driving the next generation of financial technology.
For more information about AUDD, please visit:
