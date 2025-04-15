Merz Preparing For Trip To Ukraine On May 9 Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany's incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz is planning a trip to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky to participate in the“Coalition of the Willing” summit on May 9.

That is according to Welt , as reported by Ukrinform.

It is expected that Merz, who by then will likely have been elected as Germany's Chancellor, will attend the event along with other European leaders.

Preparations are currently underway for the Chancellor's visit, based on information from informed sources in Berlin and Brussels.

According to the sources, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are also expected to attend the summit.

The publication cites Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who addressed participants of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg via video link on Monday.

"On May 9, we would like to hold a meeting of the 'Coalition of the Willing' at the level of heads of state and government, with the participation of President Zelensky, to establish security guarantees for Ukraine," said the minister.

Germany's new coalition supports Ukraine's NATO membership prospects

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sybiha, in coordination with Poland's EU presidency and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, invited the foreign ministers of EU member states to Lviv on May 9.

In Luxembourg, a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council took place, with the situation in Ukraine being the first item on the agenda. Ukraine's Foreign Minister participated in the meeting via teleconference.

Kallas stated that any participation by EU candidate countries in parades or other celebratory events in Moscow on May 9 would not be welcomed by the European Union, as it is Russia that launched and continues to wage war in the heart of Europe.