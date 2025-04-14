Aspen Snowmass Announces Summer 2025 Investment Projects Totaling Nearly $80 Million

Major capital improvement projects showcase Aspen One's ongoing commitment and long-term investment in the world-class Aspen Snowmass experience

ASPEN, Colo., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Snowmass , a division of Aspen One , is set to break ground this month on nearly $80 million of on-mountain improvement projects at Snowmass, including two new high-speed chairlifts, a complete reconstruction of one of the resort's most beloved on-mountain restaurants, and more. These investments are part of an intentional effort by Aspen One to more rapidly upgrade on-mountain infrastructure in the coming years to remain North America's premier mountain resort destination.

"We have a huge summer ahead for on-mountain developments here at Aspen Snowmass," said Geoff Buchheister, CEO of Aspen Skiing Company. "These projects represent Aspen One's commitment to ongoing investment in delivering the most exceptional guest experience possible. They support the continued longevity of our business and our legacy of delivering world-class adventures. I'd like to extend my gratitude to our dedicated teams and partners for their hard work and collaboration to see these projects through to completion."

Chairlift Upgrades

New Elk Camp 6-Pack Lift: The existing Elk Camp quad chair will be replaced by a new state-of-the-art, high-speed lift that services popular terrain that will reduce ski season wait times and will efficiently upload more bikes to the Snowmass Bike Park in the summer months. This lift represents a major investment in the Snowmass Bike Park operations as it will almost double the capacity of bike haul, which was a major driving factor in the project.

New Cirque T-Bar: This new T-Bar lift will replace the existing platter lift, reducing wait times at one of the highest lifts in North America, which accesses some of Snowmass' best extreme high alpine terrain. This replacement will effectively double the capacity of this lift, as it will go from a single-rider to double-rider capacity.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that Snowmass has added two new lifts in one season. These upgrades join other major on-mountain investment projects across Aspen Snowmass' mountains in recent years, including The Cabin and Coney Express upgrades at Snowmass this past winter, the Hero's terrain expansion at Aspen Mountain and the Buttermilk base area renovation, both completed in 2023.

As construction for these on-mountain developments takes place, some closures and operational impacts will take place throughout the summer season. Aspen Snowmass will share this information locally and in-resort in the coming months, and guests can stay up to date with the Aspen Snowmass app and website .

"The areas of terrain served by these lifts are some of the most popular on our mountain," said Susan Cross, Mountain Manager at Snowmass. "These updates allow for guests to more smoothly access Snowmass' classic wide-open slopes and sweeping vistas at Elk Camp, and the incredible variety of high-alpine terrain we have off The Cirque. I am proud that we continue to invest in making this mountain the best that it can be, and having high-speed, higher capacity lifts is critical to the Snowmass experience."

Major On-Mountain Dining Upgrades

Ullrhof, the beloved mid-mountain restaurant on Snowmass, will undergo a complete rebuild and is set to re-open for the 2026-27 winter season. The 56-year-old building will be dismantled and completely transformed into a brand-new, state-of-the-art building with a modern mountain design that celebrates its storied history and reflects the surrounding natural environment. The new Ullrhof will double its original occupancy to boast more than 500 seats, an expanded upstairs bar and lounge, and updated menu, as well as major upgrades for operational efficiencies.

Importantly, the new Ullrhof building will be Aspen Snowmass' first all-electric on-mountain restaurant, reflective of Aspen One's dedication to sustainable building design and operations as part of its larger industry-leading approach to sustainability.

Elk Camp restaurant will also see upgrades this summer (pending approval from the Town of Snowmass Village) with a proposed expansion of 120 seats to the outdoor deck footprint as well as the addition of a covered umbrella area similar to The Cabin, allowing guests to enjoy shade in the summer and a heated outdoor space in the winter.

These projects are part of a multi-year effort to elevate guest dining experiences at Snowmass and add available restaurant seating across the mountain.

Snowmaking Upgrades

Aspen Snowmass will continue to improve its snowmaking infrastructure across Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk to ensure top-quality snow coverage, regardless of weather conditions. These upgrades include additional investments in automation and new technologies to make snowmaking more energy efficient, as well as continuing to expand snowmaking coverage at the mid- and upper-mountain areas to ensure skiable terrain during early- and late-season time periods.

Forest Health Projects

Critical forest health and safety projects are also planned across all four mountains, with a focus on improving wildlife habitats, reducing wildfire risks, and maintaining healthy ecosystems. These glading projects are not only critical for creating healthier forests, but also provide a better and safer skiing experience on Aspen Snowmass' diverse range of tree terrain. These projects will take place on roughly 40 acres in various locations, including Alpine Springs at Snowmass, Temerity on Highlands, and Hero's on Aspen Mountain, where glading will be completed after three seasons of work on the new terrain expansion.

Aspen Skiing Company has and will continue to work closely with White River National Forest on the review and construction process for each of these developments, and thanks the U.S. Forest Service teams for their vital partnership as the company implements continued on-mountain improvements in 2025 and beyond.

"It is impressive to see this level of investment at Snowmass," said Monte Lutterman, Mountain Resorts & Recreation Special Uses Supervisor for Aspen – Sopris Ranger District. "I believe visitors will genuinely benefit from these improvements for decades to come."

