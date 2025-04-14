403
Kuwait Vehemently Deplores Israel's Attack On Gaza Hospital
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Monday Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Israeli occupation forces' crime against the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.
The Israeli occupation bombing of the hospital that resulted in destroying vital facilities in the hospital like surgery and intensive care units is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law as well as the Geneva agreement on the protection of health facilities, and their workers and civilians, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry renewed Kuwait's absolute rejection of targeting medical and civil facilities, it said.
Thus, it called on the international community, mainly the UN Security Council, to bear its legal and humanitarian responsibilities towards halting these repeated breaches.
It also called for holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes committed against civilians, and ensuring offering full protection to medical facilities and hospitals, according to the statement. (end)
