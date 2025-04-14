Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi FM, Iranian FM Discusses Regional Escalation


2025-04-14 07:16:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 14 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed on Monday over the phone the regional escalation, with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Saudi News Agency (SPA) reported. (end)
