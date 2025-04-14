Ruth's Chris Steak House Announces Leadership Team For New Rogers Location

John Schneekloth, General Manager for Ruth's Chris in Rogers, Arkansas. Image used with permission ©Ruth'sChrisRogers.

Jennifer Keaton, Sales Manager for Ruth's Chris in Rogers, Arkansas. Image used with permission ©Ruth'sChrisRogers.

A.J. Graf, Executive Chef for Ruth's Chris in Rogers, Arkansas. Image used with permission ©Ruth'sChrisRogers.

Ruth's Chris announces leadership team for new Rogers location: John Schneekloth as GM, Jennifer Keaton as Sales Manager, and A.J. Graf as Executive Chef.

- Kristy Rans

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ruth's Chris Steak House , owned and operated by the family-owned Prime Hospitality Group (PHG), is pleased to announce the leadership team for its new Rogers, Arkansas location at 5401 W. Northgate Rd in The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, including John Schneekloth as General Manager, Jennifer Keaton as Sales Manager, and A.J. Graf as Executive Chef.

John Schneekloth brings extensive hospitality experience to the Rogers location, having been in the industry since he was fourteen years old. Starting as a dishwasher, Schneekloth worked his way up through various roles to become a Sous Chef before owning and operating his own restaurant in South Korea for five years. His career includes significant leadership positions such as General Manager & Director of Restaurants at a prestigious coastal resort and Director of Food & Beverage at a notable hospitality establishment in Nashville. Schneekloth joins the Rogers team after successfully leading as General Manager at Prime Hospitality Group's Ruth's Chris location in Chesterfield, MO, bringing valuable brand experience and company knowledge to his new role. In his position as General Manager at Ruth's Chris Rogers, Schneekloth will oversee all restaurant operations, ensuring exceptional guest experiences and team development.

Jennifer Keaton joins the team as Sales Manager, bringing over three decades of experience in the event industry. Her extensive background includes 21 years as a Chef and previously owning her own event company in Northwest Arkansas. Keaton has held various leadership positions, working her way from front-of-house roles to General Manager and Director of Operations. In her role at Ruth's Chris, Keaton will oversee private dining and events coordination, working closely with corporate clients and individuals planning special occasions.

Completing the leadership team is Executive Chef A.J. Graf, who brings nearly 33 years of fine dining experience to the position. Chef A.J. began his culinary career in 1992 and has been with Ruth's Chris in Rogers since 2007, demonstrating exceptional dedication to the restaurant and local community. He progressed through multiple kitchen positions including dishwasher, pantry, expediter, prep cook, and line cook before being promoted to Sous Chef at age 22. His long-standing commitment to culinary excellence at the Rogers location has been instrumental in establishing the restaurant's reputation for exceptional dining experiences.

"We're delighted to have John Schneekloth, Jennifer Keaton and Chef A.J. Graf lead our new Rogers location," said Kristy Rans, President and Owner of Prime Hospitality Group. "Their combined expertise will ensure that Ruth's Chris continues to provide the premier dining experience that our guests have come to expect, while also establishing strong connections within the Rogers community."

The new two-story restaurant showcases elevated mid-century modern interiors and luxurious amenities, including seating for over 500 guests, two main bars plus a private dining bar, 55 wine lockers, and expansive private dining spaces with cutting-edge AV capabilities.

Now open at 5401 W. Northgate Rd, the restaurant welcomes guests to experience its signature USDA Prime steaks and renowned hospitality in this stunning new space. For additional information or to make reservations, please visit .

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Prime Hospitality Group, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a family-owned business and operates Ruth's Chris franchises in North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa.

