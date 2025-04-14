CCHF Challenges Secretary Noem's False REAL ID Claim

"Despite what Secretary Noem implied, Americans do not need a REAL ID to fly on May 7th."

"Despite what Secretary Noem implied, Americans do not need a REAL ID to fly on May 7th," said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, CCHF Co-founder and President. "DHS's regulations outline a two-year phased enforcement period starting May 7th. The agency itself warns against the havoc and disruption that would result from enforcing the deadline on that day."

Furthermore, CCHF points out that there are 16 federally accepted forms of ID that can be used to board a domestic flight.

"This kind of ultimatum, which doesn't even tell the public they can use their passport, causes unnecessary confusion and panic," Brase continued. "Americans have options. They should also not be pressured into accepting a federally imposed identification system that violates their privacy and state sovereignty."

CCHF has long opposed the REAL ID Act, arguing it is an unconstitutional National Identification System that undermines individual liberty and state authority. The organization urges the Trump administration to:



Withdraw the REAL ID enforcement rule.

Halt DHS messaging that claims people cannot fly without a REAL ID. Support full congressional repeal of the REAL ID Act.

For more information about REAL ID, visit:

