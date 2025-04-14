Celebrity Interventionist Mike Diamond Takes On National Role At American Addiction Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 19 years of sobriety and hundreds of interventions in his career, the Recovery Advocate aligns with AAC's mission of transforming lives impacted by drug and alcohol addiction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Addiction Centers (AAC) has named Celebrity Interventionist Mike Diamond as its new Director of Engagement and Intervention Services. Mike is best known for his transformative work on A&E's Emmy-winning show“Intervention,” as well as his work as a recovery advocate, motivational speaker, and author of Dose of Positivity. On April 16, he will celebrate 19 years in recovery, a milestone that further fuels his purpose-driven work at AAC.

“Recovery gave me a second chance at life,” said Mike.“Now, through my work at American Addiction Centers, I get to help even more people believe they can change their story too. Helping people navigate the path to recovery is my life's mission. It's never too late to turn your life around.”







In his national role at AAC, Mike will leverage his experience and professional training to lead nationwide interventions to support families in crisis, facilitate community engagement and alumni support, raise awareness about addiction and mental health, and serve as company spokesperson. He will also co-host AAC's award-winning podcast, "Addiction Talk."

Mike holds several national credentials, including:



Certified Intervention Professional (NCIP)

National Certified Case Manager (NCCM)

Nationally Certified Recovery Coach (NCRC) Certified Breath Coach

Originally from Australia, Mike began using drugs and alcohol at age 12 and battled dyslexia and trauma throughout his youth. After moving to the United States in 1997, he found success in the entertainment industry, appearing on shows such as“Sex and the City” and“Miami Ink.” But behind the scenes, he was spiraling. In 2006, he chose recovery, changing the course of his life.

“Mike is one of the most recognized and inspiring voices in the fight against addiction,” said AAC Co-CEOs Dr. David Hans and Ellen-Jo Boschert.“He's already helped hundreds of people find the path to recovery. Now, we will save and transform even more lives together.”

Mike will initially be based out of AAC's Desert Hope Treatment Center in Las Vegas, where he previously lived and worked in the casino industry. His deep community ties and national platform will help AAC reach more individuals at a time when overdose deaths continue to rise in Nevada, despite decreasing nationwide.

“Mike isn't just joining AAC; he's elevating our mission and impact,” added Boschert.“He brings the heart, credibility, and experience needed to connect with people when they need it most. We are grateful to have him on the team.”

About American Addiction Centers

At American Addiction Centers (AAC), we believe in the power of recovery. As a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, we provide compassionate, evidence-based inpatient and outpatient care for individuals struggling with addiction and mental health disorders. Our mission is to restore hope and empower individuals and families, offering a foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. We envision a world free from the stigma of addiction, where high-quality care is accessible to all. Learn more at americanaddictioncenters.org .

