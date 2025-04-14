Real Estate Professionals Gain The Upper Hand With All-In-One Investment Software Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a fast-moving housing market, real estate professionals are turning to a single, powerful platform to give them an edge: a data-driven investment software suite that streamlines lead generation , deal evaluation, and targeted marketing-without the need to juggle multiple subscriptions or tools.Tailored for new and seasoned real estate investors, wholesalers, agents, and brokers, the platform delivers nationwide access to over 153 million property records. From sourcing off-market opportunities to calculating rehab costs and sending direct marketing, users gain full control over the entire acquisition process-all in one place.Tosin Oduwole, a Real Estate Strategist and Educator, recently used the platform to uncover a rare lead in Coral Gables.“I skip traced a list of off-market homes and connected with the owner of a $22 million property. He's now considering selling. That type of opportunity only happens when you're working with real-time, accurate data and a system that makes it easy to reach the right people,” Oduwole said.Users can expect to:Find Motivated Sellers and Buyers: Use 120+ filtering criteria to instantly build lead lists based on ownership, equity, property status, location, and more.Evaluate Deals Accurately: Access real-time comps from both MLS and county recordings to estimate property value with confidence.Market Smarter: Reach prospects first using built-in tools like skip tracing, email outreach, postcards, and ringless voicemails.Stay Mobile and Connected: With the mobile app, users can research and add properties while driving for dollars, then contact owners directly from their phones.Automate Lead Management: The List Automatorfeature ensures lists stay fresh and relevant by adding new matches and removing outdated leads automatically.PropStream is especially valuable for professionals seeking to:Scale their lead pipeline without increasing workloadReplace multiple platforms with one intuitive dashboardAct fast on opportunities with up-to-date ownership, mortgage, and tax recordsClose more deals by identifying seller motivation before competitors doWhether you're just getting started in real estate or already running a high-volume operation, this tool allows users to move smarter, faster, and with more confidence. The software is built for deal-makers who want accurate data, targeted outreach, and efficient workflows-all in a single, integrated solution.Professionals ready to grow their business and gain a data-powered advantage can rely on PropStream to lead the way.

