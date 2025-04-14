403
Xi Courts Vietnam As Both Nations Navigate U.S. Tariff Storm
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent visit to Vietnam has cemented a new economic partnership between the two communist nations, according to state media reports from both countries.
The diplomatic mission comes as both nations face significant trade pressures from the United States, with China subject to 145% tariffs and Vietnam temporarily reprieved from a proposed 46% tariff.
Xi emphasized multilateral trade cooperation in an article published in Vietnam's Nhan Dan newspaper before his arrival. He promised China would welcome more high-quality Vietnamese products into its market.
The visit produced approximately 40 cooperation agreements spanning manufacturing, supply chains, railway development, and trade expansion. The timing reveals strategic calculations by both nations.
Vietnam has benefited substantially from supply chain shifts away from China during previous US-China trade tensions. Many manufacturers relocated to Vietnam to avoid tariffs on Chinese goods, fueling Vietnam's rapid economic growth.
Chinese investment in Vietnam reached $1.97 billion from January through August 2024. The bilateral trade relationship has grown impressively, exceeding $260 billion in 2024. China has maintained its position as Vietnam's largest trading partner for over two decades.
Vietnam Navigates Uneven Trade Ties with China
Vietnam now walks a diplomatic tightrope. The country elevated its relationship with the United States to its highest level in 2023, yet maintains deep economic ties with neighboring China.
Vietnam's economic ambitions require strong export markets, particularly as it aims to develop into an upper-income economy by 2045. The trade relationship remains imbalanced.
China enjoys a massive surplus, importing 16 times less than it exports to Vietnam. Vietnamese officials worry about cheap Chinese products flooding their market after being excluded from US markets due to tariffs.
Territorial disputes in the South China Sea continue to complicate China-Vietnam relations. Vietnam has previously confronted Chinese vessels in contested waters, though such incidents receive limited publicity.
Regional trade patterns show ASEAN's growing importance to China. The Southeast Asian bloc has surpassed both the US and European Union to become China's largest export market this year, according to Chinese customs data.
Vietnam has strengthened controls on some Chinese trade to ensure products exported to the US with "Made in Vietnam" labels contain sufficient local value.
This balancing act between major powers will shape Vietnam's economic future and influence broader regional trade dynamics in Southeast Asia.
The outcome of this new China-Vietnam economic alignment will test whether closer regional cooperation can effectively counter Western trade pressures in an increasingly fragmented global economy.
