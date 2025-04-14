Remains Of 2,700-Year-Old Theater Found On Greek Island

On the Greek island of Lefkada, archaeologists have uncovered the remains of an ancient Greek theater that had remained unknown for centuries. Excavations on Kulmos Hill, which began in 2015, have confirmed the existence of an amphitheater complete with seating rows, an orchestra area, and supporting walls of the stage, Azernews reports.

The excavations revealed a cavea (auditorium) with 21 rows of seats, likely separated by a horizontal passage known as a diazoma, above which there were three additional rows. Archaeologists also found the side walls of the seating area, with distances ranging from 20 to 28 meters. Although the theater's construction was apparently not completed, researchers estimate that it could have seated approximately 3,500 spectators. Had it been finished, the capacity could have reached around 10,000-11,000 people.

Special attention was drawn to the orchestra - a round platform with a diameter of 16.65 meters, carved into the rock and surrounded by a stone frame. This area was used for performances by the chorus and actors. Fragments of the scenic area were also discovered, including parts of sandstone columns and architraves belonging to the Ionic facade of the loggia (an external gallery) that was once supported by 16 columns, with ramps on either side.

One of the most impressive discoveries was the finding of three stone thrones, each with carved ornaments - dolphins, birds, and lion paws. These seats were likely reserved for distinguished guests, such as clergymen or city officials.

Judging by the footprints and evidence of wear, it appears the theater evolved over time but was eventually abandoned. This abandonment occurred after the Roman Emperor Augustus founded the new city of Nicopolis in 31 BC, to which the inhabitants of Lefkada were resettled. After the decline of the ancient city-state, the buildings, including the theater, were partially dismantled and repurposed as building materials.

Despite damage from agricultural activities and the passage of time, the lower parts of the theater have been remarkably well preserved. A study on the monument's preservation has already been completed, and a co-financing program has been proposed. The project is now awaiting approval for inclusion in the Greek state's cultural development program.

Ancient Greek theaters were not only venues for drama and music but were also designed with acoustics in mind. The careful placement of the stage and seating areas ensured that even the smallest sounds could reach the furthest audience members. It's fascinating to think that the acoustical engineering of these theaters has stood the test of time, allowing us to still appreciate their grandeur today!