Captured Chinese Fighter Says Russians Took His Army Pay

Renbao Zhang, a Chinese national captured in Donetsk region by Ukrainian Defense Forces, said that the bank card on which his payment from the Russian army contract was deposited was used exclusively by Russians.

He shared this information during a briefing at Ukrinform.

"I received a card with a deposit of 200,000 rubles, but I couldn't use it. In fact, the money, along with the phone that had the app linked to the card, was periodically taken by Russians and spent under the pretense of fuel expenses or chargers. So I was unable to use that money myself," Zhang said.

He specified that he arrived in Moscow on December 20, 2024, where he stayed for a week. After that, they were sent to Donetsk, where he remained for about a month. According to him, during that time he was moved between various dugouts and interacted with other foreign soldiers until combat operations began.

"We were under constant drone attacks and shelling. On April 5, I was captured," the Chinese serviceman reported.

As reported earlier, two servicemen from the People's Republic of China were captured by Ukrainian Defense Forces in Donetsk region. One was taken prisoner by soldiers of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the settlement of Tarasivka, and the other by troops of the 81st Air Assault Brigade near Bilohorivka.

According to both captives, they were captured during their very first combat mission. One of them, an unemployed man born in 1991, was reportedly recruited by a Russian representative directly in China and arrived in Moscow in February 2025 to sign a contract. He claims he had no previous combat experience and had never held a weapon.

The other, born in 1998, arrived in Russia in December 2024 allegedly as a tourist. According to him, he later applied to sign a military contract after seeing an online advertisement offering service and a payment of 2 million rubles.