UK Provides Over EUR 860M To Ukraine Through ERA Scheme

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 14, the United Kingdom allocated £752 million (over €868.2 million) to Ukraine through the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) for Ukraine scheme. The funds will be directed toward military equipment, including air defense systems.

According to a press release on the UK government's official website , the loan, which will be paid for through the profits of sanctioned Russian sovereign assets in the EU, forms part of a wider £2.26 billion loan agreed between Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Today's payment forms the second part of the UK's £2.26 billion loan, which has been spaced into three separate tranches. The first payment was made on 6 March, with the final payment to follow in 2026.

“The world is changing before our eyes, reshaped by global instability, including Russian aggression in Ukraine. A strong Ukraine is vital to UK national security and this second tranche of funding will help put them in the strongest possible position, and contribute towards our collective security,” Chancellor Reeves said.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey noted that this new funding will go toward air defense systems, artillery, and spare parts for repairing vehicles and military equipment.

“2025 is the critical year for Ukraine and this is the critical moment... We are stepping up support for Ukraine to deter Russian aggression and bolster Britain's national security as the foundation of our Plan for Change,” Healey added.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on April 11, member countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group committed to providing €21 billion in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting in Brussels.