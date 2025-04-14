Starlife Dispensary Hosts Star‐Studded Grand Opening Weekend In White Plains, NY - April 1820, 2025

Starlife grand opening kicks off Friday the 18th with festivities all 4/20 weekend

- Anthony CascioneWHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Westchester County's cannabis scene is leveling up. This weekend, Starlife Dispensary opens its doors at 1 Hall Ave in White Plains with a high-energy, three-day takeover event featuring music, art, culture, and immersive cannabis experiences.From Friday, April 18 through Sunday, April 20, the Starlife Takeover invites the community to explore the space, connect with local creators, and enjoy activations from some of the most exciting brands in cannabis. The weekend includes a private influencer dinner, a flash tattoo experience, and a 4/20 Puff & Paint event, creating a cultural moment that blends community and creativity. Exclusive giveaways, custom merchandise, and limited-time product drops will be available throughout the weekend, offering guests plenty of reasons to return each day.The launch is proudly sponsored by Chef For Higher, Cannabals, STIIIZY, Holiday, Flowerhouse, Juniper & Jill, Splash, and more-leading cannabis and lifestyle brands helping bring the vision to life.WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTSFriday, April 18 – 7:00 PM"A Night to Remember" Influencer Dinner & Networking ExperienceHosted by Carlise & Storm, this invite-only event kicks off the celebration with an exclusive dinner and networking mixer featuring local tastemakers, entrepreneurs, and media.Music by DJ Scenario from Power 105.1Flash Tattoo Experience: Two featured artists will offer $50 flash tattoos starting at 7 PM.Saturday, April 19 – 3:00 PMThe Official Grand OpeningOpen to the public, the grand opening will showcase Starlife's state-of-the-art space, curated product offerings, and community-first energy. Attendees can enjoy live DJ sets, giveaways, product demos, and activations by top cannabis brands.Flash tattoos continue at 3 PM.Sunday, April 20 – 3:00 PMPuff & PaintHosted by Ton'yah Mahogany, this relaxed 4/20 session invites guests to create art while enjoying cannabis in a chill, elevated environment. It's a perfect way to wind down the weekend.About StarlifeStarlife is more than a dispensary-it's a creative space built to inspire. Designed with a lifestyle-forward approach, Starlife offers a curated cannabis experience supported by immersive retail design, cultural events, and local collaboration. The space is welcoming, modern, and community-centered, aiming to set a new standard for cannabis in Westchester and beyond. Whether you're a first-time shopper or a seasoned enthusiast, Starlife offers something unique for everyone who walks through its doors.📍 LocationStarlife Dispensary1 Hall AvenueWhite Plains, NY 10603Instagram: @starlife

