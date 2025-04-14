Wall Street Journal Bestseller Redefines The Sales Playbook For A New Generation

A Psychology-Driven Approach to Winning Over Today's Hard-to-Reach Buyers

CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned sales expert and CEO of Delta Point, Jerry Acuff, is shaking up traditional sales wisdom with the release of his groundbreaking book, The New Model of Selling: Selling to an Unsellable Generation . Co-authored with sales thought leader Jeremy Miner, this Wall Street Journal bestselling title offers a bold, psychology-based approach that meets today's buyers exactly where they are-on their terms.

Drawing from behavioral science and decades of proven success, The New Model of Selling dismantles outdated tactics and replaces them with a human-centered strategy rooted in authentic connection, thoughtful questioning, and the counterintuitive principle that“the less you care about the sale, the more you sell.”

“People hate to be sold, but they love to buy,” Acuff explains.“This book teaches sales professionals to stop pushing and start partnering-identifying needs, building trust, and guiding conversations with purpose.”

Acuff, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute and the founder of Scottsdale-based Delta Point, has consulted with over 20 of the top 100 companies in the world. He has been featured on MSNBC, ABC Radio, The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, and more. His expertise has earned him accolades such as being named one of the top seven sales experts globally and one of the 50 Best Salespeople of All Time, alongside icons like Steve Jobs and Warren Buffett.

Beyond theory, this book is a hands-on guide that shows how to: 🔹 Build authentic connections with buyers

🔹 Ask thought-provoking questions that uncover real needs

🔹 Recognize when to walk away-and when to lean in

🔹 Adopt a mindset of service over selling

“The old ways of selling don't work anymore,” says Acuff.“This book is about selling smarter-not harder-and learning to think like a buyer, not a seller.”

The New Model of Selling is Acuff's fourth bestselling book and is currently being used in university marketing curricula across the country. Whether you're a seasoned sales professional or just entering the field, this book delivers actionable insight for thriving in today's complex sales landscape.



About the Author:

Jerry Acuff is the CEO and founder of Delta Point, a firm dedicated to helping sales and marketing leaders innovate in today's crowded marketplace. He is a frequent guest lecturer, White House contributor on healthcare reform, and an Executive in Residence at several prestigious universities. His thought leadership continues to shape the future of ethical and effective sales strategies around the world.

