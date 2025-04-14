IPL 2025: Dhoni, Dube Help CSK End Losing Streak

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally brought their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign back on track with a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 30, played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a tricky target of 167 on a slow surface, CSK rode on disciplined bowling early on, a composed middle phase, and a trademark finish from MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube to seal their second win of the season and break a five-match losing streak.

Earlier in the evening, CSK's bowlers laid the foundation for victory with a sharp, controlled performance. Khaleel Ahmed gave the perfect start, removing Aiden Markram in the first over, courtesy of a spectacular running catch by Rahul Tripathi. Then Anshul Kamboj, playing with energy and confidence, trapped the dangerous Nicholas Pooran for just 8 with a clever change of pace and a successful DRS referral taken by a smiling Dhoni.

Captain Rishabh Pant held the innings together for LSG with a gritty 63 off 49 balls-his first fifty of the season. Coming in early after the double blow, Pant weathered the storm, building partnerships with Mitchell Marsh (30 off 25) and Ayush Badoni (22 off 17). But LSG's innings lacked the flourish in the death overs, thanks to CSK's spin trio.

Ravindra Jadeja was superb in the middle overs, removing Marsh and later getting Badoni stumped-marking Dhoni's historic 200th fielding dismissal in the IPL. Noor Ahmad kept Pant quiet, conceding only six runs off the 15 balls he bowled to him. Matheesha Pathirana was accurate at the death, and LSG could only reach 166/7-at least 15-20 runs short on a surface offering turn and grip.

CSK's chase began with a surprise change. Youngster Shaik Rasheed made his IPL debut, opening with Rachin Ravindra in place of the out-of-form Devon Conway. Rasheed made an immediate impact, scoring 27 off 19 with confident strokes, including a stylish flick and a powerful pull. Rachin too looked fluent with 37 off 22, and the duo added 50 in just 4.2 overs, setting a strong platform.

But LSG hit back with spin, as Ravi Bishnoi and Aiden Markram picked up Rachin and Tripathi in quick succession. Then, Jadeja holed out, and Vijay Shankar fell trying to accelerate, leaving CSK at 111/5 after 15 overs-needing 56 from 30 balls.

Walking in ahead of Jamie Overton, Dhoni knew he had to time his assault. He started slowly but then found his range with a four and a thick edge for another boundary in the 16th over. He then pulled off a vintage one-handed six over deep square in the 17th, energizing the CSK dugout and the crowd.

At the other end, Shivam Dube soaked in the pressure. Though tied down early, he exploded in the 19th over, taking Shardul Thakur apart. A guided four, a full-toss sent into the stands, and a no-ball gave CSK 19 runs, leaving just 4 needed off the last over.

Fittingly, Dhoni was at the crease when the winning runs were hit, finishing unbeaten as CSK completed the chase with an over to spare. Dube remained not out on 43 off 37, with Dhoni contributing a crucial 26 off 11 balls.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63, Mitchell Marsh 30; Ravindra Jadeja 2-24, Matheesa Pathirana 2-45) lost to Chennai Super Kings (Shivam Dube 43 not out, Rachin Ravindra 37; Ravi Bishnoi 2-18, Digvesh Rathi 1-23) by five wickets.