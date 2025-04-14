Michael Rüdiger And Dr Marcus Schenck Proposed To Join Vonovia SE Supervisory Board



Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck proposed to join Vonovia SE Supervisory Board Bochum, 14.04.2025. At the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2025, the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE will propose Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck for election to the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE. They will thus succeed the current Supervisory Board members Dr Ute Geipel-Faber and Hildegard Müller, whose mandates end at this year's AGM. “I am delighted to see Michael Rüdiger and Dr Marcus Schenck being nominated. Thanks to their previous work on the supervisory boards of large enterprises and their international experience in senior management, both will play a key role in helping to shape the development of Vonovia,” says Clara C. Streit, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE.“Michael Rüdiger has worked as a senior manager in leading companies in the financial services sector for more than 25 years. His many years of service on the Evonik Supervisory Board have given him in-depth understanding of the Ruhr Area. Dr Marcus Schenck will contribute over 25 years of experience in several senior management positions in the financial and energy industries. As a former member of the E.ON Executive Board and current member of the Uniper Supervisory Board, he is extremely knowledgeable in the field of regulated markets.” “I would especially like to express my gratitude to Dr Ute Geipel-Faber and Hildegard Müller for their many years of dedicated service on the Supervisory Board. They have played a major role in shaping the path of Vonovia towards market leadership, contributing valuable expertise, fresh new insights and a high level of commitment,” says Streit. Michael Rüdiger is a member of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Audit Committee at Evonik Industries AG and Chair of the Supervisory Board of BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG. From 2020 to 2024, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG. Using his degree in business management, he chaired the Executive Board of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale AöR from 2012 to 2019 and then set up his own consultancy firm. Deka, the securities service provider of German Sparkasse savings banks, focuses on capital market operations and asset management and is one of Germany's leading property investment managers. Dr Marcus Schenck, who holds a PhD in economics, has been responsible for the German, Austrian and Swiss markets as a member of the Global Management Committee Financial Advisory at Lazard & Co. GmbH since 2022. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper SE. During his career, Dr Marcus Schenck served as Chief Financial Officer for E.ON SE and Deutsche Bank AG, where he later became Vice Chair of the Management Board and Co-Head of the Corporate and Investment Bank before joining Perella Weinberg Partners in London in 2019 as a partner. The current Supervisory Board of Vonovia SE The Supervisory Board consists of ten independent members: Clara Christina Streit (Chair of the Supervisory Board),

Vitus Eckert (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board),

Birgit M Bohle, Jürgen Fenk, Dr Florian Funck, Dr Ute Geipel-Faber, Dr Daniela Gerd tom Markotten, Matthias Hünlein, Hildegard Müller and Dr Ariane Reinhart. Financial calendar 2025: 07.05.2025: Interim Statement for the First Quarter 2025 28.05.2025: Annual General Meeting

About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading private residential real estate company. Vonovia currently around 540,000 residential units in all attractive cities and regions in Germany, Sweden and Austria. It also manages around 73,400 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately € 82 billion. As a modern service provider, Vonovia focuses on customer orientation and tenant satisfaction. Offering tenants affordable, attractive and livable homes is a prerequisite for the company's successful development. Therefore, Vonovia makes long-term investments in the maintenance, modernization and senior-friendly conversion of its properties. The company is also creating more and more new apartments by realizing infill developments and adding to existing buildings. The Bochum based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 12,000 employees.

