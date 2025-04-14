403
Amir Issues An Emiri Decree Restructuring The Board Of Directors Of The Free Zones Authority
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. 13 of 2025 restructuring the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority.
The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority will be reconstituted under the chairmanship of His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani as Vice Chairman, and the membership of His Excellency Mr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal, His Excellency Mr. Mohammed Hassan Al Malki, Sheikh Ali bin Al Waleed Al Thani, Mr. Yousef Mohammed Al Jaidah, and a representative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. The Prime Minister may add other experienced and qualified members to the Board of Directors of the Authority decision is to be implemented and effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
