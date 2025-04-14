To Mark Its Bicentennial, Keybank Donates $200,000 To Cleveland Guardians Charities To Support Youth Sports Initiative

MENAFN - 3BL) CLEVELAND, April 14, 2025 /3BL/ – As part of its bicentennial celebration , KeyBank is donating $200,000 to Cleveland Guardians Charities . KeyCorp Chairman and CEO Chris Gorman presented the donation from the KeyBank Foundation to Cleveland Guardians Owner, Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan during“KeyBank Bicentennial Night” on April 12at Progressive Field.

This donation was made the night of April 12th, the actual date that KeyBank was founded 200 years ago in 1825 in Albany, New York. Since that time, Key has grown into one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies. Funds will support the Guardians' Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities or, RBI, Program . This initiative, led by Major League Baseball, is designed to encourage academic achievement and youth sports participation, and increase the number of talented athletes to play in college and professionally.

“As we celebrate our bicentennial, we are excited and proud to partner with the Cleveland Guardians to support our youth and help them grow in the classroom and on the field,” said Gorman.“KeyBank is Cleveland's hometown bank and this gift recognizes the pivotal role this city has in our history and that yesterday, today, and tomorrow, KeyBank will be here to help our clients, our colleagues, and our communities thrive.”

“We are extremely grateful for KeyBank's support of Cleveland Guardians Charities and our RBI Program,” said Director, Community Impact Penny Forster.“We know the powerful life lessons and opportunities the Cleveland RBI program provides our participants, and we look forward to the positive impact these youth will have in our community and our game as young adults.”

Guardians RBI rosters are constructed with primarily Cleveland Metropolitan School District & Play Ball! CLE student athletes, who through the Say Yes to Education grant program have the ability to attend their choice of 100+ private colleges and universities in Ohio and across the country for free.

As part of“KeyBank Bicentennial Night” festivities, Gorman threw out the first pitch before the Guardians game against the Kansas City Royals. More than 1,000 KeyBank teammates also attended the game.

