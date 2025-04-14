Ministry Of Municipality Sets Park Service Fees In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has issued Ministerial Decision No. (48) of 2025, amending certain provisions of Decision No. (247) of 2020 concerning the determination of park service fees.

The decision was published in Issue No. 9 of the Official Gazette for 2025, released on Sunday.

According to Article (1), the table of park entrance fees attached to the 2020 decision is to be replaced with the new table outlined in the latest decree.

Article (2) stipulates that all relevant authorities shall implement the provisions of this decision within their respective jurisdictions, effective the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

The announced entrance fees are as follows:

1. Al Khor Park:

. Full-day ticket for the public: QR 15 per person

. Children under 10 years: QR 10

. Free entry for persons with disabilities

. During events and festivals: QR 50 per person

. Animal feeding: QR 50

2. Panda House:

. Full-day ticket for the public: QR 50 per person

. Children under 14 years: QR 25

. Free entry for persons with disabilities

3. Other Parks (as determined by ministerial decision):

. Public entry: QR 10 per person

. Children under 10 years: QR 5

. Free entry for persons with disabilities

. During events and festivals: QR 30 per person