Sheikha Moza Attends Launch Of HBKU's Autismtech Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), today attended Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) launch of the AutismTech Conference, dedicated to positively impacting the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Taking place from April 14 to 16, the event has been co-designed with partners from Qatar, including the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Sidra Medicine, Qatar University (QU), Mada Assistive Technology Center, as well as American institutions: Autism Speaks, and the Autism Science Foundation.

AutismTech convenes global leaders in autism research and related fields, including artificial intelligence (AI), computing technologies, and other emerging disciplines, for discussions on accelerating the development, integration, and implementation of innovative solutions that support individuals with ASD, their carers, and families.

Complementing Autism Awareness Month, the conference also showcases how pioneering research, and emerging technologies can revolutionize learning outcomes, therapy approaches, and social integration for individuals with autism locally and globally.

As part of Qatar Foundation's growing commitment to support autism research, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, and Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, held a high-level meeting with a group of autism experts from the United States.

They discussed strategic cooperation to enhance global awareness of the urgent need to increase investment in the field of autism, address the unmet needs of adults with autism, and develop comprehensive services at the national level. In addition, they discussed enacting comprehensive legislation to promote inclusivity in the education, healthcare, and community sectors.

Commenting on the importance of this new platform, Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President, HBKU, said:“AutismTech reinforces the pivotal role Qatar plays in advancing autism awareness globally, leaning on the strong advocacy of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

This is also reflected in the diversity of international partners that have contributed to the planning and delivery of this important conference.

AutismTech particularly recognizes the importance of engaging communities with individuals with ASD and their families, both in Qatar and internationally. Doing so not only strengthens our country's support programs but also reinforces Qatar's status as a global hub for community-focused research and knowledge exchange in the field of ASD.”

The conference also includes panel discussions and lectures across key topics in ASD including diagnosis, therapy, education, community engagement, and others.

Each session provides a platform for advocates, policymakers, healthcare professionals and more, to highlight cutting-edge solutions and exchange knowledge, positioning AutismTech and Qatar as a central hub for thought leaders and global experts in the field of ASD.

In addition to the partner organizations, AutismTech is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar, Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO), the Shafallah Center for Persons with Disabilities, and Salam International Investment Limited.

HBKU's advocacy for ASD education, research, and outreach extends beyond AutismTech. The university's faculty and researchers are recognized as leading experts in the identification of autism-risk genes and the exploration of the factors influencing the development of ASD.

Their work also includes screening for potential drug treatments and examining regulatory frameworks and policies that benefit individuals and families.