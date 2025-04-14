Nuvia Dental Implant Center Coming To Louisville, Kentucky

For years, people seeking full-mouth dental implants have been told they need to endure up to 10+ months of healing, potential bone grafts, temporary dentures, and drawn out procedures before finally getting their permanent teeth. At Nuvia, that outdated method is a thing of the past.

With a team of highly skilled oral surgeons, restorative doctors, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) working together, Nuvia provides patients with their final set of permanent teeth in just 24 hours.

How is Nuvia Different?

It's all about experience. When it comes to something as life-changing as full-mouth dental implants, you don't want a "one-size-fits-all" approach. You want a team of highly trained professionals -each focusing on their role-to ensure the best possible outcome. Working with a team is a much different experience than working with one provider trying to wear too many hats.

At Nuvia, every patient receives:

An Oral Surgeon – Trained in advanced surgical techniques to remove failing teeth and precisely place the implants. Oral & maxillofacial surgeons complete 4+ years of residency in addition to dental school.

A Restorative Doctor – Create customized smiles that fit naturally and look beautiful.

A CRNA – Help patients comfortably sleep through the procedure while making sure they are kept safe and resting.

Provider experience can have a big impact on the final result. You'll want to be sure your provider or team is doing this procedure day in and day out.

What Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours Means for You

Permanent teeth in 24 hours isn't something that every provider can offer. Creating permanent teeth and getting them to a patient within 24 hours is unheard of.

It's only after a decade of research and millions of dollars in funding that it's made possible by Nuvia Dental Implant Center.

With full mouth dental implants from Nuvia in Louisville , you don't have to suffer from missing or failing teeth, be unable to eat the foods you love, hide your smile in pictures, or deal with tooth pain. Dental implants can change your life.

Who is a Candidate?

If you have missing, broken, or failing teeth-or struggle with dentures that slip and make eating a challenge-dental implants with permanent teeth may be your solution. And with the new Nuvia Louisville location, high-quality dental implant care is now more accessible than ever.

Both locals and those travelling from afar are welcome at the Louisville clinic. Candidates for dental implants meet the following criteria:



They have enough bone in their jaw for the implants to firmly anchor into (alternatively, there are procedures, like zygomatic dental implants, that can be done if there is not enough bone. They are in good health and don't have any uncontrolled health conditions.

A New Smile. A New Life. No More Waiting.

Nuvia's Louisville location offers those who are tired of hiding their smile, struggling with dental pain, or battling dentures, a real solution.

Take the 60-second quiz to see if you may be eligible for permanent teeth in 24 hours.

About Nuvia Dental Implant Center

Nuvia is a leading full-mouth dental implant provider known for the Permanent Teeth in 24 Hours process. Unlike the traditional approach of a single provider giving patients a temporary set of teeth to wear for what could be months, Nuvia gives each patient a team of providers and delivers permanent teeth in 24 hours.

As an organization obsessed with improving the patient experience, Nuvia uses the advanced technology to improve upon decades old methods in order to give patients their permanent teeth without the hassle of temporary teeth. With locations across the U.S ., Nuvia continues to change hundreds of lives every day.

