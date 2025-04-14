U-19 WC Qualifiers: Afghanistan Maul Hong Kong

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan trounced Hong Kong by eight wickets in their second match in the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Monday.

Hong Kong won the toss and decided to bat first - a decision that apparently backfired. They were bundled out for just 70 runs in the 37th over of the game.

For Afghanistan, Hafizullah Zadran grabbed three wickets and Nasrat Nuristani claimed two scalps.

Zaitullah Shaheen, Wahidullah Zadran, Aziz Khan, Mahboob Khan and Nazifullah Amiri chipped in with one scalp each.

In reply, Afghanistan chased down down the modest target comfortably in the 15th over, losing just two wickets and sealing an eight-wicket win.

On Sunday, the national squad had defeated Oman in their opening match of the tournament. Afghanistan will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their third match on April 16.

The ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in Namibia and Zimbabwe in early 2026.

