Respect For Ambedkar Only Under NDA: Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, April 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that it was the NDA government that accorded the highest respect to the architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, who had long been ignored by successive governments since the pre-Independence era.

Speaking after paying floral tribute to Ambedkar's statues across various locations in Hubballi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Joshi said that despite his immense contributions, Ambedkar faced continuous neglect from those in power after independence.

“It was during the tenures of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi that he received true recognition,” he said.

He recalled that former Prime Minister Vajpayee exerted pressure on the V.P. Singh government, which ultimately led to the conferral of the Bharat Ratna on Ambedkar.

“Similarly, when the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, November 26 was officially declared 'Constitution Day' in 2015 to honour Ambedkar,” he said.

Minister Joshi highlighted that the Constitution drafted by Ambedkar was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

“As a tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the observance of this day as Constitution Day or National Law Day in 2015,” he said.

Joshi claimed that the BJP has consistently shown the highest respect for Ambedkar, who laid the foundation for equality, protection for all, and inclusive progress through the Constitution.

“PM also developed five key sites associated with Ambedkar into the 'Panchteerth' (five sacred sites),” he said.

The minister further noted that PM Modi's government has provided over Rs 44,700 crore in scholarships to around 8.4 crore students from Scheduled Castes.

“Under the Mudra scheme, loans worth over Rs 34.6 lakh crore have been distributed. Additionally, 1.5 crore permanent houses have been built and over 3 crore beneficiaries have received Ujjwala gas connections. These efforts reflect the government's commitment to uplifting marginalised communities,” he said.

Calling Ambedkar one of the greatest leaders India has ever seen, Joshi praised his life, thoughts, ideals, and his fight against social inequality as a source of constant inspiration.

He urged people to adopt Ambedkar's principles of progress and equality.

Minister Joshi, alongside leaders of the North Karnataka Chalavadi Mahasabha, distributed schoolbags and textbooks to students, and buttermilk and refreshments to the public in Hubballi.

In line with Ambedkar's vision, over 400 students received schoolbags and textbooks at Ambedkar Circle in Anandnagar, Hubballi.

Later, Joshi joined Dalit leaders to offer floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue in the KIMS research campus.