MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, April 14 (IANS) Fulfilling the Central and state governments' target, the monthly income of the farmers in Tripura doubled in seven years, claimed Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday.

Addressing an official function at tribal inhabited Takarjala in Sepahijala district, the Minister claimed that when the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, the monthly income of the farmers was Rs 6,580 and increased to Rs 13,590.

“Our government's efforts to further increase the farmers' income would continue, and the farmers' all-round welfare is the BJP government's top priority,” he said.

He said that out of 58 blocks, 30 blocks in Tripura have become self-sufficient in food production.

“Tripura is one of the leading states in the northeastern region in producing rice seeds,” said Nath, who also holds the Power portfolio.

Terming the farmers as 'Annadata', the minister said that without the development of the cultivators, the growth of the state and the country is not possible.

“We have to express our sincere love to the farmers and have to give them proper respect. If the farmers remain happy and healthy, then the people would remain happy,” Nath pointed out.

He said that the Tripura government every year procures paddy from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), adding that Tripura increased the potato productivity three times more than the earlier average productivity of 3066 kg per 0.39669 acre.

Claiming that Tripura is likely to be self-sufficient in potato production by 2028-29, the minister said that under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the government has been providing all kinds of assistance and guidance to use the latest technology more and more to increase the potato productivity in the state.

The minister said that though Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Bihar and West Bengal are the major suppliers of potato seeds in the country, the state government procures potato seeds from Kurukshetra (Haryana).

Among all vegetables, potatoes are a staple in Indian cuisine, making them essential in any vegetable-based dish. While generally affordable throughout the year, high demand for potatoes sometimes leads to shortages that capture media attention.