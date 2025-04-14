Inventhelp Inventor Develops Microwave Accessory To Add Moisture When Reheating Food (SBT-1995)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to generate moisture in the microwave when reheating foods like pizza," said an inventor, from Homeland, Colo., "so I invented the MICROWAVE MAGIC. My design would prevent food items from becoming dry during the reheating process."

The invention provides an improved way to add moisture when reheating foods in the microwave. In doing so, it prevents food items from drying out and losing their flavor or texture. As a result, it reduces waste. It also eliminates the hassle of filling a cup with water and placing it into the microwave. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-1995, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED