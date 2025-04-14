Texture Paint Market To Hit USD 18.47 Billion By 2032, Driven By Sustainability And Digital Innovation | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The texture paint market is gaining remarkable traction worldwide, driven by the rising demand for decorative, durable, and eco-friendly wall coating solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global texture paint market is projected to reach USD 18.47 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.43% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. Download PDF Sample of Texture Paint Market @

Texture paints are commonly used for finishing surfaces in new construction as well as renovation works. The fact that they cover surface imperfections and have aesthetic finishing properties have made them suited to modern urban infrastructure design. In addition, awareness of sustainability across the globe is responsible for the rise of low-VOC (volatile organic compound), water-based binders, and other environmentally friendly ingredients in texture paint, making it supportive of many green building certifications and compliance with green building regulations. The booming construction activities around the world due to demand from emerging economies and high investments in urban housing and commercial real estate are a couple of factors leading to spur the demand for texture paints. Companies influence innovations through silica-based textures, advanced spray techniques, and smart coatings to differentiate capabilities and the use of products based on the growing needs of consumer requirements. The United States held the largest market share in the texture paint market in 2023, with a valuation of USD 1.71 billion. The market is expected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period. The leadership position of the U.S. stems from a well-established construction and renovation industry, combined with increasing consumer interest in premium interior finishes and sustainable design. The U.S. market also benefits from technological advancements and the strong presence of major players such as Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, and Benjamin Moore, who are consistently launching new textures and finishes. Government initiatives to retrofit existing public and private infrastructure with energy-efficient and aesthetically appealing coatings further bolster demand.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.51 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 18.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.43% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Type (Smooth Texture, Sand Texture, Orange Peel Texture, Popcorn Texture, Others)

.By Technology (Water based, Solvent based)

.By End-use (Residential, Non-residential) Key Drivers . Increasing Demand for Customized Texture Paint Solutions in Residential and Commercial Sectors Fuels Market Expansion.





Market Segmentation

By Type

The sand texture segment, which held the largest market share of around 50.3% in 2023, led the Texture Paint Market in 2023. Sand-textured paints are the most chosen ones for both residential and commercial areas because these paints offer high machine durability, versatility, and visual appeal. Sand-textured paints can easily cover any wall imperfections and offer a hard-wearing, aesthetically pleasing finish that may last for many years. Such paint is more widely used in high-footfall segments and exterior walls, owing to its resistance to weather and low maintenance. Sand-textured paints are also regarded as being less dirt absorbent, and therefore, they are best suitable for commercial spaces as well. The high market share can also be due to its less expensive nature and ease of application over any other types of textures.

By Technology

In 2023, the water-based texture paint segment led the market with over 63.2% share. This segment is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period due to environmental regulations, lower toxicity, fast drying time, and ease of application. Water-based paints comply with stringent VOC emission norms and have become the preferred choice for both residential and commercial applications. Solvent-based texture paints, although still in use, are gradually being phased out due to environmental and health concerns.

By End-Use

Texture paint Market is dominated by the residential segment, which accounted for a significant share of about 55.7% in 2023. This is mainly due to the continuous trend of home renovation and the increasing need for smart and long-lasting paint finishes. Sand and smooth texture paints have gained a lot of traction as far as interior spaces are concerned, with more and more homeowners moving away from plain wall finishes to textured wall finishes. This is also expected to aid the rising demand for texture paints in residential buildings as the water-based paints are also eco-friendly and grows in demand due to increasing concerns regarding the environment. In addition, the rise in disposable income, accompanied with the desire to have stylish home interiors, has increased the preference of residential consumers towards premium texture paints.

By Regional Analysis

The Texture Paint Market was the largest in Asia Pacific, which held an estimated market share of 45.6% in the year of 2023. Such domination is basically because of the fast urbanization occurring, growing construction industry in the developing regions, and rising need for decorative wall for residential and commercial sectors. For example, China and India, among others, have been where the real estate industry has been booming on the back of urbanization in urban and semi-urban areas, driving up the demand for texture paints. Take, for instance, the Indian construction industry, which is one of the largest growing industries across the globe The need for quality, economical texture paints have increased with the growth of residential complexes and commercial buildings. Texture paints find prominent demand out of the booming infrastructure and housing sector, which again in itself has a high-end demand from nations like China. In addition, a massive number of local paint manufacturers are engaged in the production of paints and coatings, such as Nippon Paint and Asian Paints, which provide paints and coatings with a competitive price and good quality, which further boosts the market in the region. Apart from this, initiatives taken by the government, such as affordable housing projects and sustainable building practices in the Asia Pacific region, are also one of the factors that help the texture paint market grow in this region.

Recent Developments



In 2023 , Asian Paints launched a new range of eco-friendly, odorless interior texture paints in India, integrating natural stone particles and zero-VOC formulations, in line with the country's green building standards.

In 2024 , Sherwin-Williams introduced its“Texture Pro” line in North America, offering customizable textured wall coatings using automated spray technologies, targeting both commercial and residential segments. In 2024 , Nippon Paint inaugurated a new R&D center in Singapore focused on developing bio-based and nano-textured paint formulations tailored for tropical climates and rapid drying capabilities.

