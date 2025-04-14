Bestagents Proudly Announces The Recipients Of Its Top Real Estate Professionals For 2025.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.

From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client's needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients' individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.

Amy Longtin, Realtor, Salem/NH

Kathleen Hinn, Owner/Broker, Spirit Lake/IA

Dallas Tung, Real Estate Advisor, Las Vegas/NV

Scott Renken, Realtor, Edmund/OK

Monina Ong, Realtor, Las Vegas/NV

Bianca Patrone, Realtor, Boardman/OH

Hawk Winstead, Real Estate Advisor, Park City/UT

Mary Beth Lynch, Broker Associate, Glen Ellyn/IL

Jodi Farmer, Realtor, Carlsbad/CA

Celina Cuomo, Realtor, Milford/CT

Tracy Mantzell, Realtor/ Team Lead, Cranberry Township/PA

Kelly Harris, Real Estate Advisor, Gambrills/MD

Lori Hillman, Owner/Broker, Victor/ID

Rich Rocci, Broker Associate, Marshfield/MA

Naomi Orians, Regional Property Manager, Austin/TX

Meredith Robinson, Associate Broker, Nederland/CO

Ebony Davis, Realtor, West Chester/OH

Doug Allen, Owner/Broker, Early/TX

Carlos Tabora, Realtor, Fort Myers/FL

Ashley Huntington, Realtor, Saint Augustine/FL

Nancy Taute, Realtor, Austin/TX

Kevin Kelly, Founder/CEO, Westlake/OH

Janet Lell, Team Lead/ Realtor, Granbury/TX

Ivelys Colon, Realtor, Cleveland/OH

Bryan Zupan, Broker Associate, Annapolis/MD

Rebecca Patterson, Realtor, Reno/NV

Michelle Carson, Realtor, Middleburg Heights/OH

Dominique Gross, Real Estate Broker, Schererville/IN

Mark Crosson, Realtor, Arcata/CA

Natalie Decker, Team Lead/Realtor, Cincinnatti/OH

Shelby McMurtrey, Commercial Leasing Strategist, Fort Worth/TX

Lea Wiviott Boracchia, Owner/Broker, Palm Desert/CA

Virginia Lewis, Realtor, Onset/MA

Kenneth E. Maggard, Real Estate Broker, Wilmington/OH

Sue Durfee, Realtor, Minneapolis/MN

Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

BestAgents

BestAgents

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.