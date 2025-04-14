Mandatory Notice Of Shareholding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDEX Biometrics ASA discloses the following on behalf of a shareholder.

Reference is made to the notice by IDEX Biometrics on 11 April 2025 that the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company had, subject to the registration of a share capital reduction, resolved to issue 3,000,000,000 shares in a debt conversion, thereby increasing the number of shares in the company to 3,831,594,232.

Anders Storbråten, subject to the registration of the share capital reduction, will be allocated 862,500,000 shares in the debt conversion and will hold 865,635,000 shares in IDEX Biometrics, representing 22.59 % of the shares and voting rights in the company.

About this notice:

The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.