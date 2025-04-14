BMG Money Welcomes Robert Mahnke as New Chief Legal Officer

- Kieran Noonan, CEO at BMG MoneyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BMG Money today announced the appointment of Robert Mahnke as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO), bringing expertise and experience to drive its legal strategy and support its broader business goals. Mahnke will report directly to CEO Kieran Noonan.Mahnke joins BMG Money with significant experience, including large tech firms and small growth companies, the Department of Justice, and a large law firm. He was the first General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Uplift, a fintech company offering BNPL installment loans in the travel industry. He joined Upgrade, a fintech platform providing affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking and payments, following its acquisition of Uplift. He was also the General Counsel at Fundbox and Plastiq and held senior positions at PayPal and eBay. Mahnke holds a JD from the University of Chicago and an AB from Harvard University."Rob's experience across fintech, payments, and regulatory landscapes makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Noonan.“His proven track record of guiding high-growth companies through complex legal environments will be invaluable as BMG Money continues to expand.”BMG Money continues to expand, helping to serve more individuals nationwide through employment-based loans. By strengthening its leadership team, the company is well-positioned for further growth. BMG Money is committed to responsible lending practices, and remains focused on its mission to provide accessible, affordable financial solutions that help working Americans achieve greater financial stability.About BMG MoneyHeadquartered in Miami, FL, BMG Money has offered employment-based lending solutions since 2011 to help public and private sector employees that have been overlooked by traditional financial institutions and are struggling to overcome archaic methods of determining credit worthiness. Currently supporting employees in 39 states plus the District of Columbia, BMG Money's mission is to enhance the financial wellness of its customers through a combination of financial education, credit monitoring solutions, and emergency loans, providing the tools necessary for a secure financial future. For more information, please visit .

