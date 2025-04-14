403
Pakistani Economist Prof. Khurshid Ahmad Dies at 93
(MENAFN) Distinguished Pakistani intellectual, economist, statesman, and Islamic thinker Prof. Khurshid Ahmad has passed away in Leicester, United Kingdom, on Sunday following a lengthy illness, as affirmed by his relatives and political party. He was 93 years old.
Born on March 23, 1932, in Delhi, India, Prof. Ahmad held prominent roles throughout his remarkable professional journey.
His achievements include being elected three times to Pakistan’s Senate, serving as deputy chairman of the nation’s Planning Commission, and authoring numerous works on Islamic thought, financial systems, and societal matters.
Following the 1947 partition of India, Ahmad’s family relocated to Pakistan, choosing Lahore as their new home.
In 1949, he began his academic journey in commerce and economic studies at the esteemed Government College, which is now recognized as a university.
Ahmad completed his postgraduate studies in economics at the University of Karachi in 1962. He then moved to the United Kingdom to further his education and was awarded a PhD from the University of Leicester in 1968.
The University of Leicester later honored him with an honorary Doctorate in Education in 1970, the same year he joined their philosophy department as a faculty member to instruct in “contemporary philosophy.”
In the 1950s, he twice led Islami Jamiat Talaba, Pakistan’s largest student body, and went on to serve nearly 20 years—until 2015—as deputy leader of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a major religious-political organization in the country.
