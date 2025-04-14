'Didn't Feel Nervous In The Biggest Game Of My Life': Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior On Facing Madrid

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 14 (IANS) Jakub Kiwior is relishing the opportunities provided by Mikel Arteta as he helped Arsenal to a 3-0 win at home against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Focusing on the second leg, the Polish defender explained how much he's looking forward to his first time at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

“I think this is an amazing stadium. I've never been there, and of course for me this is a very good experience. I think it's one of the biggest stadiums, so I'm waiting for this game. It's important to stay calm, but we have to win the second leg," Kiwior told Arsenal's website.

Asked to reflect on the 3-0 success in the first leg, during which he helped keep a clean sheet alongside William Saliba, Jakub spoke about how good it felt to win with such conviction. He also mentioned Gabriel Magalhaes, whose season-ending injury provided the opportunity for Kiwior to stride into the first team.

“After the game I felt really good,” he said.“You know that after a game like that, there's no other way, you just feel really good, but I still feel like it's not over yet. The most difficult thing is still ahead of us. So I'm still cool-headed.

“I didn't feel nervous. Of course, this was one of the biggest games in my career. But of course, I had the big game (against Kylian Mbappe) in the national team, but I was ready for everything, and I felt very good before the game.

“Every clean sheet is perfect for me, because this is my job on the pitch. Mbappe is very quick, he's a very good player, one of the best strikers at this moment.

“I have to be ready for everything. Of course Gabi could've played this game but he's injured, and I have to be ready for everything. I didn't wait for this moment, but I hope he comes back very quick and we can train together fighting for the one position," he said.

Commenting on his partnership with William Saliba, Kiwior was delighted to learn that the two have never lost a game that they've started together.

“This is good, so we have to continue our next game, and I hope it will be the same and we continue,” he said.“We spoke a lot, so we have a very good combination, very good communication on the pitch.”