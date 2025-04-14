403
Ambuja Cements launches training programme to prepare rural youth around Ambujanagar for Armed Forces
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 April 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has launched a training initiative in Ambujanagar to equip rural youth for careers in the Armed Forces, Paramilitary, and Gujarat Police.
The programme, inaugurated by District SP, Mr. Manoharsinh Jadeja, IPS, aims to provide structured coaching to aspirants from five villages around the Rampara Mines, opening new avenues for employment in national services.
With close to 100 registrations received, the programme has commenced since April 1, 2025, in the village itself, offering specialised training and guidance to aspirants. In addition, a women’s empowerment event was held in the mining village of Kodidara, attended by 1,000 women from various local self-help groups (SHGs), reinforcing Ambuja Cements’ commitment to holistic community development.
By enabling skill-based training and career opportunities, Ambuja Cements, through its CSR arm, continues to empower rural youth, enhance employability, and contribute to nation-building through structured academic and skilling interventions.
