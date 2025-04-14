Strmix Launches New Version Of Investigative App For Calculating Likelihood Ratios

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DBLRTM v1.5 Enables Use of Variable Number of Contributor Inputs, Updates to Reporting

- Dr. Maarten KruijverWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The team that created ground-breaking forensic software STRmix TM has launched DBLRTM v1.5, the newest version of its investigative application for rapidly calculating millions of likelihood ratios (LRs) in DNA evidence.DBLRTM enables forensic laboratories to achieve superfast database searches, visualize the value of DNA mixture evidence, carry out mixture-to-mixture matches, determine whether there is a common donor between samples, and calculate any conceivable kinship relationship when used in conjunction with STRmixTM.DBLRTM v1.5 improves upon previous versions of the software by enabling the use of variable number of contributor (varNOC) inputs (utilizing the stratified LR) in the Automated Searching, Kinship, and Simulation (Explore deconvolution) modules. Updates to reporting to align the formatting more with other STRmixTM software are also now included.“In addition, the latest version of DBLRTM contains a new pre-check feature added to the Kinship module,” explains Dr. Maarten Kruijver, developer of DBLRTM.“While configuring propositions in Kinship, DBLRTM will use a simplified model to continuously run checks on the setup as changes are made. A warning is shown if the proposition can no longer explain the evidence or if a mutation would be needed to explain genotypes in the pedigree. This helps to flag input errors, incorrect known biological relationships, and genuinely exclusionary results.”DBLRTM enables forensic laboratories using STRmixTM to explore the interpretation results from a DNA profile given different hypotheses. Thousands of LRs can be calculated and plotted to determine the expected range for different hypotheses, quickly helping to inform whether a profile is suitable for comparison with a person of interest or suitable for entry onto a database for matching.Since having gone live in casework, DBLRTM has proven to be extremely useful, with multiple potential applications including performing unidentified human remains identification, saving analysts hours of manual kinship calculations. It is also effective in generating intelligence for cold cases when looking at profiles that span multiple items and may contain related or common DNA donors.DBLRTM enables the Amelogenin locus to be included in LR calculations in all modules if it is present in the Allele Frequency file(s), a feature initially added to v1.4.DBLRTM v1.5 also allows STRmixTM users to:.Apply population stratification and utilize sequence-based data from STRmixTM NGS in the Kinship, Search Database, and Explore Deconvolution modules;.Leverage probabilistic links within the Kinship module to probabilistically condition on the presence of a sample donor;.Undertake direct comparison of one or many components of a forensic DNA mixture to a database of known individuals;.Determine the genotypes of the most likely contributors to a profile;.Combine multiple evidence profiles under the assumption that there is a common contributor within different samples;.Build any pedigree imaginable and calculate LRs given different propositions; and.Model linkage, mutation, and FST in the Kinship module.STRmixTM, DBLRTM, and a third software package developed by the STRmixTM team, FaSTRTM DNA, complete the full workflow from analysis to interpretation and database matching. FaSTRTM DNA rapidly analyzes raw DNA data generated by genetic analyzers and standard profiling kits and assigns a number of contributors (NoC) estimate.STRmixTM can be used to carry out interpretations on the analyzed data and DBLRTM can be used for further investigations. DBLRTM can also take inputs from STRmixTM NGS, an additional software package in the STRmix suite.The effectiveness of these solutions, coupled with the highly successful track record STRmixTM has established in producing usable, interpretable, and legally admissible DNA evidence in more than 690,000 criminal cases, has led to their widespread adoption in forensic labs worldwide.Currently, 91 federal, state, local, and private organizations in the U.S. regularly use STRmixTM for DNA analyses. Internationally, STRmixTM is now being used by 29 forensic laboratories, including labs in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean, as well as all state and territory forensic labs in New Zealand and Australia.For more information about STRmix products, visit .

Ray Weiss

Pugh & Tiller PR

+1 4103035019

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.