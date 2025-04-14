'DDLJ Musical' Lead Pair Jena Pandya & Ashley Day Visit Gurudwara Ahead Of UK Premiere

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Chopra's stage adaptation of the Bollywood classic - "Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi" will be making its UK debut this May in Manchester Opera House.

Before the UK premiere of "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical", the lead stars of the production-Jena Pandya and Ashley Day- visited the Southall Gurdwara on the auspicious festival of Baisakhi. The duo, who play Simran and Rog respectively, sought divine blessings ahead of the show's debut.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Raj Films, "Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical" is a musical based on Chopra's iconic 1995 Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) -one of the most successful and longest-running titles in Indian cinema history.

Set across the UK and India, the show brings to life a cross-cultural romance through 18 brand new English songs composed by renowned Indian duo Vishal Dadlani & Sheykhar Ravjiani, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin and choreography by Rob Ashford.

Joining the previously announced Jena Pandya (Bhangra Nation, Mamma Mia) as Simran and Ashley Day (An American in Paris, Dynasty) as Rog are Irvine Iqbal (The Father and the Assassin) as Baldev, Kara Lane (The Addams Family) as Minky, Harveen Mann-Neary (Bend It Like Beckham) as Lajjo, Amonik Melaco (Austenland) as Ben, Millie O'Connell (SIX) as Cookie, Ankur Sabharwal (Snakes and Ladders) as Ajit, Kinshuk Sen as Kuljit, Russell Wilcox (Exit The King) as Rog Sr.

Completing the cast are ensemble members Erica-Jayne Alden (A Christmas Carol: The Musical), Tash Bacarese-Hamilton (Frankie Goes to Bollywood), Scarlett Behl (Cinderella), Sophie Camble (Singin' in the Rain), Gabrielle Cocca (Frozen: The Musical), Rohan Dhupar (Mamma Mia!), Joe Django (All England Dance Gala), Alexander Emery (Love Never Dies), Kuldeep Goswami (Bhangra Nation), Ella Grant (Once Upon a Time Tour), Yasmin Harrison (Burlesque), Mohit Mathur (Beyond Bollywood), Tom Mussell (Burlesque), Purvi Parmar (Little Shop of Horrors), Saaj Raja (Best of Enemies), Manu Sarswat (Cake The Musical), Garrett Tennant (Mamma Mia!), Sonya Venugopal (Life of Pi), and swings Emily Goodenough (Sunny Afternoon), Marina Lawrence-Mahrra (The Secret Silk), and Jordan Maisuria-Wake (Peter Pan).