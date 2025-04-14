403
JAIS RIDE DEBUTS WITH RESOUNDING SUCCESS AS OVER 100 CYCLISTS TACKLE THE UAE’S HIGHEST PEAK
(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – 14 April 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) celebrated the successful launch of Jais Ride, the first-of-its-kind cycling race held on the UAE’s highest peak, Jebel Jais. Following the hosting of Stage 3 of the UAE Tour on Jebel Jais, Jais Ride brought together over 100 cycling enthusiasts from across the UAE and beyond on Saturday 12 April 2025, marking another stride in the Emirate’s ambition to strengthen its portfolio of sports and community events.
Commenting on the success of the event, Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “Jais Ride is more than a race — it’s a symbol of Ras Al Khaimah’s thriving community spirit and our drive to elevate the Emirate’s liveability through world-class events. We’re proud to have launched this experience on Jebel Jais, bringing people together in one of the most awe-inspiring locations in the UAE. Congratulations to all the winners and participants for their incredible performance and dedication.
Riders took on the 34km ascent up the UAE’s highest peak, testing their endurance on the scenic yet challenging route, renowned globally for its smooth switchbacks and dramatic elevation. With clear skies and electric energy throughout the course, Jais Ride was was a celebration of community, resilience, and Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to staging world-class events.
The race followed a structured competition format, with a cut-off point at the 23.5 km mark that riders were required to reach within a designated time in order to remain in the race. Remarkably, all participants met the cut-off time, rendering the deployment of the ‘sweeper bus’ unnecessary — a clear demonstration of the riders’ strength, endurance, and race readiness.
Winners across categories were awarded onstage in a closing ceremony, with a total prize pool of AED 10,000 distributed among the overall winners. The fastest male, Soulayman Minoual — a 26-year-old former professional road racing cyclist from Morocco representing the Yasi Cycling Team — completed the race with an impressive time of 01:16:56. The fastest female, Maddison Black — a 27-year-old Australian national from the Dubai Police Cycling Team — clocked in at 01:38:55.
The event was made possible with the support of RAK Police, RAK Hospitality Holding, and other key entities whose seamless coordination ensured a safe and memorable race experience.
Ras Al Khaimah is widely recognised as the region’s top sports and adventure tourism destinations, hosting internationally acclaimed sporting events such as the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the UAE Tour, and HIGHLANDER Adventure, the Middle East’s leading hiking event. Jais Ride is the latest in a series of initiatives by RAKTDA to activate Jebel Jais with engaging, community-focused activities, further enhancing its status as a premier destination for adventure tourism. Standing at 1,934 metres above sea level, Jebel Jais is a global hotspot for adventure tourism and one of the UAE’s most visited natural attractions.
