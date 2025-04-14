In Sumy, Drone Strike Hits Parking Lot, Injuring One Person

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Sumy, a Russian“Shahed” hit one of the parking lots, injuring one person.

This was reported in a telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, a Shahed UAV hit one of the city's parking lots. As of now, there is no information about the dead. One person was injured, he is currently in an ambulance,” the post reads.

Three days of mourning declared infor victims of Russian missile strike

Kobzar added that all relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Sumy, and smoke rose over the city.