Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Sumy, Drone Strike Hits Parking Lot, Injuring One Person

In Sumy, Drone Strike Hits Parking Lot, Injuring One Person


2025-04-14 09:06:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, a Russian“Shahed” hit one of the parking lots, injuring one person.

This was reported in a telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, a Shahed UAV hit one of the city's parking lots. As of now, there is no information about the dead. One person was injured, he is currently in an ambulance,” the post reads.

Read also: Three days of mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian missile strike

Kobzar added that all relevant services are working at the scene.

As reported, an explosion was heard in Sumy, and smoke rose over the city.

MENAFN14042025000193011044ID1109427400

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search