In Sumy, Drone Strike Hits Parking Lot, Injuring One Person
This was reported in a telegram by the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, Ukrinform reports.
“Today, a Shahed UAV hit one of the city's parking lots. As of now, there is no information about the dead. One person was injured, he is currently in an ambulance,” the post reads.Read also: Three days of mourning declared in Sumy for victims of Russian missile strike
Kobzar added that all relevant services are working at the scene.
As reported, an explosion was heard in Sumy, and smoke rose over the city.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment