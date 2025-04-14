403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hyundai Names New VP For PR And Comms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Hyundai Motor Company has appointed Trevor Hale to the newly created role of vice president, public relations and communications, based in Washington, D.C.
Hale will be responsible for communications for the company's business initiatives and the Hyundai and Genesis brands. He will also report to President Sung Kim, head of Hyundai Motor Group strategic planning division and former U.S. Ambassador.
Prior to joining Hyundai, Hale was the CEO of Hale Global Communications and a senior advisor for Hyundai. A former journalist, Hale has extensive corporate experience leading communications for Mercedes-Benz, DaimlerChrysler, Ford and INFINITI in roles based in North America, Germany, China, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.
In tandem, Szymon Walus has been promoted to senior vice president, head of strategy and governance for Hyundai Motor Company. In his role, Walus will oversee the company's business strategy planning while also managing the Hyundai Motor Company governance office.
Walus will continue to be senior vice president, head of strategy and governance for the Hyundai Motor Americas strategic region. Walus has been with Hyundai since August 2022 and has spent 20 years in the automotive industry; achieving success in various commercial, strategic planning and consulting roles based in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Prior to joining Hyundai, Walus was a partner and associate director at Boston Consulting Group based in France, held various leadership positions at Nissan Motor Corporation based in Europe, Asia and the U.S., and was a consultant at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants in Germany.
The company has also promoted Rob Grafton to senior vice president, head of global dealer network development, Hyundai and Genesis. Grafton will oversee all dealer network activities in global operations including Genesis.
Grafton will continue to be part of Hyundai Motor North America as senior vice president and head dealer network development for the region. Prior to Hyundai, Grafton spent more than 20 years at Nissan North America in various sales and regional leadership positions.
These executives will report to José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company and will assume expanded responsibilities as Hyundai continues evolving and strengthening its industry position.
“These leadership appointments reflect Hyundai's commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic growth. Szymon's strategic vision will drive our long-term success, Rob's leadership in dealer network development will strengthen our global operations and Trevor's extensive communications expertise will enhance our brand's global presence,” said Muñoz.“Each of these leaders brings invaluable experience to their roles, and I am confident they will significantly impact Hyundai's future.”
Hale will be responsible for communications for the company's business initiatives and the Hyundai and Genesis brands. He will also report to President Sung Kim, head of Hyundai Motor Group strategic planning division and former U.S. Ambassador.
Prior to joining Hyundai, Hale was the CEO of Hale Global Communications and a senior advisor for Hyundai. A former journalist, Hale has extensive corporate experience leading communications for Mercedes-Benz, DaimlerChrysler, Ford and INFINITI in roles based in North America, Germany, China, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.
In tandem, Szymon Walus has been promoted to senior vice president, head of strategy and governance for Hyundai Motor Company. In his role, Walus will oversee the company's business strategy planning while also managing the Hyundai Motor Company governance office.
Walus will continue to be senior vice president, head of strategy and governance for the Hyundai Motor Americas strategic region. Walus has been with Hyundai since August 2022 and has spent 20 years in the automotive industry; achieving success in various commercial, strategic planning and consulting roles based in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.
Prior to joining Hyundai, Walus was a partner and associate director at Boston Consulting Group based in France, held various leadership positions at Nissan Motor Corporation based in Europe, Asia and the U.S., and was a consultant at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants in Germany.
The company has also promoted Rob Grafton to senior vice president, head of global dealer network development, Hyundai and Genesis. Grafton will oversee all dealer network activities in global operations including Genesis.
Grafton will continue to be part of Hyundai Motor North America as senior vice president and head dealer network development for the region. Prior to Hyundai, Grafton spent more than 20 years at Nissan North America in various sales and regional leadership positions.
These executives will report to José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Company and will assume expanded responsibilities as Hyundai continues evolving and strengthening its industry position.
“These leadership appointments reflect Hyundai's commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic growth. Szymon's strategic vision will drive our long-term success, Rob's leadership in dealer network development will strengthen our global operations and Trevor's extensive communications expertise will enhance our brand's global presence,” said Muñoz.“Each of these leaders brings invaluable experience to their roles, and I am confident they will significantly impact Hyundai's future.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment