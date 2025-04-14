VS MEDIA Issues Year-End Business Update, Highlights Growth Initiatives And 2025 Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue Increases to $8.25 Million

Scalable Infrastructure in Place to Drive Transformative 2025

Hong Kong, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: VSME), a leading digital media and social commerce company in the global Creator Economy, today issued its year-end business update and announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available on the SEC's website at and on the Company's investor relations site at .



In 2024, VS MEDIA reported revenue of $8.25 million, a 3.2% increase compared to $7.99 million in 2023, driven by strong growth in its Campaign-Based Marketing Services and the successful launch of its Social Commerce segment​. While the year delivered modest top-line growth, 2024 marked a strategic inflection point for the Company as it laid the operational groundwork for long-term expansion.

“Our focus in 2024 was on building the foundation for scalable growth,” said Ivy Wong, Founder and CEO of VS MEDIA.“We enhanced our technology stack, expanded our creator and platform partnerships, and launched new initiatives like VS Lounge and our Social Commerce business. These efforts positioned us to begin realizing the full benefits of our strategic investments. Although revenue growth was modest year-over-year, the work we've done behind the scenes has been transformational. We're entering 2025 with momentum, and we believe this will be a breakout year for VS MEDIA as we execute against a scalable, tech-enabled business model designed to drive meaningful value for shareholders.”

Key achievements in 2024 included:



Growing the VS MEDIA creator ecosystem to over 1,500 digital creators, reaching approximately 100 million fans globally

Expanding commerce channels through Amazon Live, TikTok, Lazada, Shopee, and YouTube partnerships

Launching the VS Lounge commercial event, a driver of both revenue and brand visibility Entering the AI-powered influencer marketing space to enhance content monetization efficiency



Looking ahead, VS MEDIA expects 2025 to be a transformative year, as the Company leverages its upgraded infrastructure and enhanced operational capabilities to scale its revenue streams and improve margins.“We've built the foundation-now we're ready to scale,” Wong added.“With the right team, tools, and strategy in place, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for value creation.”

For additional information, including the full 20-F filing, please visit or the SEC's website at

About VS Media

VS Media Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) manages a network of leading digital creators across Asia Pacific that powers content-driven social commerce and offers local and effective marketing services to brands. Founded in 2013, VSME partners with over 1,500 creators and over 1,000 brands to promote and merchandise their products and services. The Company is currently growing internationally across Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Singapore, and beyond. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact Information:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

