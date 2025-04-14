TN To Conduct Nilgiri Tahr Survey From April 24-27 With Kerala Forest Dept

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is set to conduct the second annual synchronised survey of the endangered Nilgiri Tahr, from April 24 to 27.

This year's effort will span 176 blocks across 14 forest divisions known to host Tahr populations - up from 140 blocks last year.

Notably, the historic Kodaikanal division, home to the iconic Ibex Hills, is among the 36 newly-included areas.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Forest Department has expressed interest in joining the effort.

Tamil Nadu had requested Kerala to survey 30 blocks adjacent to the inter-state border, but Kerala officials indicated that Nilgiri Tahr presence in many of those areas is unlikely.

As a result, Kerala may expand its survey from three to approximately 9–10 blocks this year.

Timed to coincide with the post-birthing season, the survey aims to monitor mothers and their December-January born offspring. This timing is expected to offer valuable insights into population trends and reproductive health.

The Forest Department will employ scientifically robust methodologies such as the Bounded Count and Double Observer techniques, adapted to both fragmented and continuous habitats - particularly near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

Beyond population estimation, the survey will also include threat assessments, carnivore faecal sampling for parasitic studies, and extensive field observations.

To ensure precision in data collection, specially designed data sheets will be used. Field personnel will undergo intensive training between April 15 and 20.

The effort will be supported by experts from IUCN-India, the Wildlife Institute of India, and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The survey will cover 2,000 km of terrain and 233 sq km of habitat, stretching from Ashambu Mottai in Kanniyakumari to Thavalamalai in Gudalur.

The inaugural survey in 2024 estimated Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri Tahr population at 1,031. When combined with Kerala's Eravikulam National Park count of 827, the total stood at 1,858.

Encouragingly, the survey recorded a healthy male-to-female ratio of 1:2 and a female-to-young ratio of 2:1, indicating strong reproductive health.

However, conservationists remain concerned about local extinctions reported in eight historical habitats such as Budha Gundu and Glenmorgan.

Launched in October 2023 by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Project Nilgiri Tahr aims to counter these trends through synchronised surveys, grassland restoration, and removal of invasive species.

In a positive development, a new Nilgiri Tahr habitat was discovered in Pasumalai, located in the Megamalai Forest Division, in November 2024.

Five Tahrs were sighted in the area, underscoring the species' adaptability and the importance of protecting emerging habitats.

