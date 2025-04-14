All-New 2026 Hyundai Palisade's New York International Auto Show Debut To Be Livestreamed

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The reveal will take place at the New York International Auto Show at 10:30 a.m. ET on April 16, during media days at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. The press conference will be livestreamed around the world. The livestream can be viewed at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tune in to see the reveal of Hyundai's bold new flagship SUV.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report . For more information, visit .

