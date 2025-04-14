Romanian Senate Acting Chairman Mircea Abrudea Visits Victory Park In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Mircea Abrudea, the Acting Chairman of the Senate of Romania, who is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Victory Park in Baku on April 14, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was organized in honor of the distinguished guest.

During his visit, Abrudea laid a wreath at the Victory Monument to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the Patriotic War.

He was then given detailed information about Victory Park, which was established to honor the heroism of the Azerbaijani people and the historic victory they achieved. The park also serves to commemorate the martyrs and preserve their bright memory for future generations.