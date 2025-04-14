Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At NDA, Says Every Leader Wants To Be Bihar CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 14 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday took a sharp dig at the ruling NDA, accusing it of internal conflicts and alleging that the BJP remains fundamentally anti-reservation and anti-Constitution.

Speaking to reporters during the Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations in Patna, Yadav mocked the NDA's leadership ambitions.“Every leader in the NDA wants to become the Chief Minister of Bihar. But the people of Bihar have made up their minds -- the next government will be from the Grand Alliance,” he said.

His remarks came in response to a statement by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Gurugram, where he projected Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary as the state's future Chief Minister. The comment has triggered fresh speculation over leadership tussles within the NDA.

Yadav didn't spare Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either, claiming he has become“completely hijacked by the BJP” and now functions only as a figurehead.

“There is constant sabotage and a tug-of-war between the BJP and JD(U) over the Chief Minister's post. Their alliance resembles a junk car -- and the people of Bihar are ready to ride a new one,” he quipped.

Hitting out at the BJP's ideological stance, Yadav said,“They follow the ideas of Godse and Golwalkar, not Ambedkar. They oppose the Constitution in spirit, but such is the power of Babasaheb's legacy that even BJP leaders are compelled to celebrate his birth anniversary.”

He also referred to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's past remarks in Parliament, claiming they revealed the BJP's underlying opposition to Ambedkar's constitutional vision.

Reiterating his party's commitment to social justice, Yadav said it was during the tenure of the Mahagathbandhan government that Bihar increased reservation to 65 per cent.“But the BJP has failed to include it under Schedule 9 of the Constitution -- proof that it is an anti-reservation party,” he alleged.

To mark Ambedkar Jayanti, the RJD has directed all its MLAs, panchayat heads, and party workers to organise celebrations at every panchayat level across the state.

Issuing a stern warning to the BJP, Yadav said,“We are standing to protect the Constitution. If anyone tries to tamper with it, we will not remain silent.”