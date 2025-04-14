Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Next Round Of US-Iran Talks To Be Held In Rome: Diplomats


2025-04-14 06:04:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Luxembourg: The next round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Rome, the Dutch foreign minister and a second diplomatic source said Monday.

Dutch minister Caspar Veldkamp said at an EU meeting that the talks will take place in the Italian capital, while two diplomats based in the city confirmed that information and said they would happen on Saturday.

MENAFN14042025000063011010ID1109426542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search