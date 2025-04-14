Next Round Of US-Iran Talks To Be Held In Rome: Diplomats
Luxembourg: The next round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Rome, the Dutch foreign minister and a second diplomatic source said Monday.
Dutch minister Caspar Veldkamp said at an EU meeting that the talks will take place in the Italian capital, while two diplomats based in the city confirmed that information and said they would happen on Saturday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment