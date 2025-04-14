Orchha's Global Leap: Heritage Meets Modern Tourism

Elegant cenotaphs reflecting the legacy of Bundela architecture

Jahangir Mahal - Orchha

Fresco-filled walls narrate tales of culture and faith.

India's only temple where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king

Timeless grandeur echoes through the royal chambers of Raja Mahal

UNESCO and Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Power Madhya Pradesh's Historic Revival

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ageless town of Orchha is stepping into a bold new era. Thanks to UNESCO's Historic Urban Landscape (HUL) initiative and a major boost from India's Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, Orchha is being rebuilt as a world-class cultural and tourism hotspot.Global Vision, Local Roots:Orchha, alongside Gwalior, is South Asia's first city chosen for UNESCO's prestigious HUL program. In partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the initiative focuses on protecting heritage while embracing modern urban needs. A landmark workshop at Hotel Betwa Retreat unveiled a master plan and guidelines now set to shape Orchha's future.Annual cultural events, immersive heritage walks, and new global campaigns will soon put Orchha firmly on the world map.Smart Investments for a Brighter Future:Backing this vision, the Ministry of Tourism has approved an additional Rs 25 crore under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, adding to the Rs 99.92 crore already invested. Big upgrades are coming:.A Tourism Interpretation Centre with interactive exhibits and a 3D model of the town..Hunarshala (Skill Pavilion) to spotlight local artisans with live demos and workshops..Modern parking, e-charging stations, QR ticketing, upgraded pathways, and cultural performance zones.Previous projects-like heritage restorations, e-cart services, and cutting-edge projection mapping-continue to strengthen Orchha's tourism appeal.Heritage First, Growth Always:This powerful collaboration between UNESCO and the Government of India is about more than tourism-it's about building a sustainable future. Orchha's cultural soul will be preserved, while smart infrastructure, digital guides, and new job opportunities will empower the locals.About UNESCO's HUL Initiative:Launched in 2011, UNESCO's Historic Urban Landscape approach promotes the integration of heritage conservation into broader urban development frameworks.About Swadesh Darshan 2.0:An initiative by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, Swadesh Darshan 2.0 aims to create sustainable and responsible tourism destinations by enhancing infrastructure and local economies.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

Orchha

