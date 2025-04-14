Russian Drones Target Passenger Train In Chernihiv Region
That is according to Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus , as reported by Ukrinform.
“Today, Russians used strike drones to attack a passenger train in Semenivka. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board yet, as the train was set to depart in half an hour. One carriage was damaged. Thankfully, there were no casualties,” Chaus wrote on Telegram.
He also noted that earlier in the morning, an FPV drone struck a business facility in Novhorod-Siverskyi, damaging an industrial workshop.Read also: Enemy drone strike on Zaporizhzhia ignites fire at gas station
As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 13, Russian forces launched drone strikes on a hospital in the same town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment