Russian Drones Target Passenger Train In Chernihiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 14, Russian forces attacked a passenger train in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, using strike drones just 30 minutes before its scheduled departure.

That is according to Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus , as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today, Russians used strike drones to attack a passenger train in Semenivka. Fortunately, there were no passengers on board yet, as the train was set to depart in half an hour. One carriage was damaged. Thankfully, there were no casualties,” Chaus wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that earlier in the morning, an FPV drone struck a business facility in Novhorod-Siverskyi, damaging an industrial workshop.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on April 13, Russian forces launched drone strikes on a hospital in the same town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region.