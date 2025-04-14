403
Crude Oil Forecast Today 14/04: Finds A Floor (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Market has shown itself to be very bullish at this point, although it is worth noting that we are at a very low level and therefore it probably is trying to stabilize itself more than anything else. If that is in fact going to be the case, then pay close attention to the $60 level, because I think the $60 level is an area that is trying to offer a bit of a floor. Breaking down below $60 opens up the possibility of a move down to the $56 level where we had bounced from.
