Mutares SE & Co. KGaA successfully places 910,000 shares (EUR 30.9 million) of Steyr Motors AG – Shareholding reduced to 40.1% Munich, April 14, 2025 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully placed 910,000 shares of its stake in Steyr Motors AG (ISIN: AT0000A3FW25) (“Steyr”) with qualified investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process. This represents approximately 17% of the outstanding shares of Steyr Motors AG. The gross proceeds from this transaction amount to EUR 30.9 million. On March 18, 2025, following the German Bundestag's decision to amend the Basic Law – enabling greater support for the domestic defense industry – and in light of the very strong investor demand for Steyr shares, Mutares resolved to increase the free float of Steyr Motors AG. The successful placement has broadened the shareholder base, allowing existing investors to increase their holdings and offering new investors an attractive entry opportunity. Including all on- and off-market placements since March 18, Mutares has sold a total of around 1.6 million shares in Steyr Motors, generating total gross proceeds of approximately EUR 74.0 million. The significant increase in free float has substantially improved the liquidity of Steyr Motors shares on the stock exchange. Enhanced tradability strengthens the company's capital markets profile and makes the stock more attractive to a broader investor base – a key step in positioning Steyr Motors for further success in the public markets. Following the completion of the placement, Mutares is subject to a 180-day lock-up period and remains a significant shareholder in Steyr Motors with a 40.1% stake. Mutares will continue to actively support the company's strategic development. Steyr Motors benefits from strong and growing demand for its high-performance engines, particularly in mission-critical defense applications, but also in selected civilian sectors. With a solid order backlog of nearly EUR 200 million reaching through to 2027, the company is well positioned for a period of strong growth and high profitability, targeting an EBIT margin well above 20%. Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, commented: "This successful transaction once again demonstrates Mutares' ability to generate significant value across its portfolio. The strong investor interest confirms Steyr Motors' appeal in the capital markets. We are pleased with the success, the value creation, and the resulting liquidity for our shareholders. Even after reducing our stake, we will remain significantly involved in Steyr Motors' continued growth and success." Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (), a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires companies in special situations which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2024, consolidated revenues of EUR 5.7 billion to EUR 6.3 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. On this basis, the Holding Company is expected to generate a net income of EUR 108 million to EUR 132 million for the fiscal year 2024, EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and have been part of the selection index SDAX since December 2023

